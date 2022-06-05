Advertisement

Curd Fest announces its return to Madison

(Justin Nuoffer | Colton Molesky)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Attempt to ‘cheese’ the day with the return of Curd Fest!

This delicious festival celebrating the cheese curd will return to Madison’s Breese Stevens Field on July 23 from 4-8 p.m.

The event is free admission. It features fried cheese curds, fresh cheese curds, food trucks, games, and much more.

Curd Fest will also feature two cheese focused demonstrations: a live cheese carving demonstration and sampling, along with a cheese making demonstration. These two events will be presented by Wisconsin natives Sarah Kauffman a.k.a. “The Cheese Lady” and multiple time “Best Fresh Curd” winner Farmer John Dougherty.

For more information, visit BreeseStevensField.com

