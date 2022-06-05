Curd Fest announces its return to Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Attempt to ‘cheese’ the day with the return of Curd Fest!

This delicious festival celebrating the cheese curd will return to Madison’s Breese Stevens Field on July 23 from 4-8 p.m.

The event is free admission. It features fried cheese curds, fresh cheese curds, food trucks, games, and much more.

Curd Fest will also feature two cheese focused demonstrations: a live cheese carving demonstration and sampling, along with a cheese making demonstration. These two events will be presented by Wisconsin natives Sarah Kauffman a.k.a. “The Cheese Lady” and multiple time “Best Fresh Curd” winner Farmer John Dougherty.

