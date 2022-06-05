Cycle your way through Madison Bike Week events

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Bike Week begins on Sunday with a full slate of events for cyclists to take part in.

Organizers say there’s something for both cycling pros and those still on their training wheels.

Robbie Webber, a Madison Bikes Board Member, says the goal is to celebrate biking of all kinds and promote using a bicycle as a mode of transportation.

Starting on Monday morning, there will be a series of bike stops set up along paths and trails throughout the Dane County area. Cyclists are welcome to stop by for a snack or a bike safety check.

Here’s a list of other events happening the week of June 5-11:

Tuesday, 8:00 a.m. - Ride with the Mayor Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway will lead a short bike ride downtown from the Madison Municipal Building. The Madison Common Council will also have a resolution honoring Bike Week on Tuesday evening.

Thursday, 4:30 p.m. - Madison BCycle Art Launch Madison BCycle will release the 16 new Art Bikes at the Garver Feed Bill. The bikes were designed by local artists to support local non-profits.

Friday, 5:00 p.m. - Bike Week Party An end-of-the-week party will take place at Brittingham Park to celebrate a successful Bike Week. Community organizations are invited to gather and enjoy food vendors involved with the city’s Carts in the Parks program.





