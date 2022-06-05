Advertisement

Cycle your way through Madison Bike Week events

Organizers say there’s something for both cycling pros and those still on their training wheels.
Madison Bike Week begins on Sunday with a full slate of events for cyclists to take part in.
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Robbie Webber, a Madison Bikes Board Member, says the goal is to celebrate biking of all kinds and promote using a bicycle as a mode of transportation.

Starting on Monday morning, there will be a series of bike stops set up along paths and trails throughout the Dane County area. Cyclists are welcome to stop by for a snack or a bike safety check.

Here’s a list of other events happening the week of June 5-11:

  • Tuesday, 8:00 a.m. - Ride with the Mayor
    • Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway will lead a short bike ride downtown from the Madison Municipal Building. The Madison Common Council will also have a resolution honoring Bike Week on Tuesday evening.
  • Thursday, 4:30 p.m. - Madison BCycle Art Launch
    • Madison BCycle will release the 16 new Art Bikes at the Garver Feed Bill. The bikes were designed by local artists to support local non-profits.
  • Friday, 5:00 p.m. - Bike Week Party
    • An end-of-the-week party will take place at Brittingham Park to celebrate a successful Bike Week. Community organizations are invited to gather and enjoy food vendors involved with the city’s Carts in the Parks program.

For a full list of events, click HERE.

