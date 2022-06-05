Search warrant executed at Janesville residence

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Police Department officers were investigating a complaint in Janesville Saturday when they saw an individual run into a residence.

Around 9:10 p.m., Janesville officers saw Anton May, 42, run inside a residence in the 200 block of South Jackson St.

May had active warrants for three counts of manufacture/delivery of cocaine, five counts of bail jumping, possession with intent to deliver THC and felon in possession of a firearm, according to JPD.

Officers entered the apartment that May ran inside of and located May hiding in a closet. Officers saw marijuana on a table, and a search warrant was executed at the residence.

Officers seized several firearms during the search warrant, according to JPD.

May is out on bond for manufacture/delivery of cocaine, bail jumping, possession with intent to deliver THC and felon in possession of a firearm.

