‘Straight shooter’: Friend and dart player remembered after workplace tragedy

By Michelle Baik
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Janesville man was honored by loved ones Saturday with a game that was near to his heart.

One parking lot was not enough for the dart tournament and benefit at JR’s Pub in Milton. Friends, family and coworkers met to raise money for the family of Devon Hills.

In late April, the 30-year-old was shot and killed at Precision Drawn Metals in Janesville. Police said the suspect was a coworker Hills knew for just 7 days.

No matter how many darts David Davis has thrown at the pub, the tournament Saturday felt different without his teammate.

“This year was his best year,” Davis said. “He was second on the team as far as wins.”

Davis said Hills was his best friend, their pact forming about 8 years ago.

“We work second shift, and we get off around midnight. We go to the bar, blow some steam off, throw some darts,” he said.

Davis described his friend as “competitive” and a “sharp shooter,” adding to his love of darts.

He said Hills had been going through a tough time of his own and was living with Davis.

“Not only was he my best friend for many years, but the fact that he was making progress in the direction he wanted and to have that abruptly taken away, that hurts almost more,” Davis said.

Other teammates like Nelo Barker also expressed their grief.

“It’s devastating,” Barker said. “We got to replace not just a dart player but a friend [or] a brother to our group. It’s definitely hard for us.”

Hills’s coworkers, also at the benefit, shared that since the workplace tragedy, company leaders have offered resources to employees who have been affected.

