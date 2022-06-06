Beloit PD investigating string of Kia, Hyundai vehicle thefts

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A string of vehicle thefts in Beloit targeting Kias and Hyundais is prompting police to issue warnings to residents.

The Beloit Police Department has been investigating multiple vehicle thefts over the last several days, noting they were all taken from different area apartment complexes.

Police are asking residents who have one of these vehicles, and do not have a secured garage or lot to park it in, to install anti-theft devices in the car.

BPD stated that most newer vehicles have a form of an anti-theft device already built into their system, but Hyundais and Kias have “some issues which bad guys are exploiting.”

Good afternoon Beloit. We are dealing with a rash of auto thefts over the last several days. The vehicles being... Posted by City of Beloit Police Department on Monday, June 6, 2022

Officers say they have arrested some suspects in connection with these thefts, both adults and juveniles, but believe there are others who are still at large. They did not specify if any charges had been filed against these suspects.

City of Beloit spokesperson Sarah Lock said that the thefts of these models is a trend nationwide and that there is a group of teens in Milwaukee who allegedly steal the models, calling themselves the “Kia Boys.”

WITI reported last week that Milwaukee Police Department is looking into a YouTube video about the “Kia Boys” that shows them recklessly driving a stolen car.

Last year, Milwaukee PD reported that it was providing free steering wheel locks to residents who owned some models of Kias and Hyundais after they were being targeted by thieves.

