Building housing Paisan’s Restaurant shutting down again over alleged occupancy violation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The downtown Madison building that houses Paisan’s Restaurant and offices will be closing for a third time in the past year, the City announced Monday, this time for alleged occupancy condition violations.

The City of Madison stated that the owners of 131 West Wilson Street allegedly failed to follow conditions of occupancy that had been established for the site.

City staff say they notified the owner of the building on May 25 that inspection and monitoring reports had not been submitted, which were to ensure the safety of the building.

Because the City has not received those documents yet, it is ordering the building to be vacated again.

Staff do not believe the building is at risk of imminent collapse, the city noted.

The building first closed in September of 2021 due to structural concerns and reopened in October of 2021.

The second time it shut down, in December of 2021, was due to the owner allegedly not providing ongoing monitoring of a system that monitors the building’s stability. The building reopened after that closure in January.

WHAT IS HAPPENING WITH PAISANS PAISANS IS CURRENTLY OPEN WEDNESDAY-SUNDAY 3-9PM According to the structural... Posted by Paisan's Restaurant on Sunday, June 5, 2022

