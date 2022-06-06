Advertisement

Cronenworth’s HR in 10th sends Padres past Brewers 6-4

San Diego Padres' Jake Cronenworth hits an RBI single during the fifth inning of a baseball...
San Diego Padres' Jake Cronenworth hits an RBI single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Jake Cronenworth hit a three-run home run in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres extended their winning streak to three games with a 6-4 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Trevor Gott pitched the 10th for Milwaukee because Josh Hader had worked the ninth after the Brewers tied the game at 3 on Kolten Wong’s second home run of the game in the eighth.

Wong also led off the game with a home run.

It was the only run allowed by Padres right-hander Mike Clevinger, who struck out five over three innings in his first start back from a two-week stint on the injured list.

