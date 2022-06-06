Advertisement

Hilldale rolls out (608) Day deals

Hilldale announces deals and discounts to mark (608) Day.
Hilldale announces deals and discounts to mark (608) Day.(Hilldale)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Shoppers heading down Hilldale on Wednesday will be greeted with some special events and deals as stores mark (608) day.

To celebrate the day that the calendar and southern Wisconsin’s area code come together, several stores at the shopping center are offering extra 608-themed deals.

According to Hilldale, shoppers can expect sidewalk sales, live entertainment, and games throughout the day. Some of the bargains and discounts highlighted by Hilldale are:

Hilldale is also planning its own activities, including the morning farmers’ market, face painting, and free cotton candy. It invites the community to add to its Madison-themed poetry wall and take photos alongside the (608) day installation.

Additionally, ten local singers are lined up to perform throughout the afternoon for the appropriately named 608 Cabaret series. Each of them will be raising money for local organization, such as Outreach or the Center for Black Excellence. A full list of performers is available here.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area safe again after Sun Prairie PD investigates incident
UWPD recovers Memorial Union Terrace chair stolen in 1978
Authorities in Juneau Co. respond to Woodland Hills Road, on June 3, 2022.
DOJ: Suspect in Juneau Co. killing had other targets
Dane Co. Henry Vilas Zoo
Dane Co. Supervisors approve investigation of Henry Vilas Zoo
Madison officers catch up to suspect leaving scene as they arrived

Latest News

This mini-library was installed in memory of Sophia Kircher who died in 2020.
The legacy of a beloved student at Beaver Dam High School lives on through books
Authorities say this happened at a building along Deer Valley Road around 3:00 a.m. Monday.
Shots fired investigation after bullets hit occupied apartments
Gas prices increase; Georgia prices remain lowest in nation
Madison gas prices see massive jump in past seven days, GasBuddy finds
Rain will be likely today, Wednesday and Friday. Sunshine is expected tomorrow and Thursday.
Occasional Rain Today