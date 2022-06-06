Hilldale rolls out (608) Day deals

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Shoppers heading down Hilldale on Wednesday will be greeted with some special events and deals as stores mark (608) day.

To celebrate the day that the calendar and southern Wisconsin’s area code come together, several stores at the shopping center are offering extra 608-themed deals.

According to Hilldale, shoppers can expect sidewalk sales, live entertainment, and games throughout the day. Some of the bargains and discounts highlighted by Hilldale are:

Hilldale is also planning its own activities, including the morning farmers’ market, face painting, and free cotton candy. It invites the community to add to its Madison-themed poetry wall and take photos alongside the (608) day installation.

Additionally, ten local singers are lined up to perform throughout the afternoon for the appropriately named 608 Cabaret series. Each of them will be raising money for local organization, such as Outreach or the Center for Black Excellence. A full list of performers is available here.

