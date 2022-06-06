Advertisement

Huntington’s Disease Society of America hosting the Madison Team Hope Walk/Run

(HDSA)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The Huntington’s Disease Society of America will be hosting the Madison Team Hope Walk/Run to help improve the lives of people affected by the disease and their families.

The event begins at 9 a.m. on August 21 with check in. It costs $35 for a runner with a t-shirt and timing, $30 for an adult walked with a t-shirt. and $20 for a child walker with a t-shirt. Ages 12 and under will be given the child price. It will be located at the McKee Farms Park on 2930 Chapel Valley Rd in Fitchburg.

The Run/Walk will start at 10 a.m. All proceeds from this event will support the HDSA’s mission of bring everyone together to help embrace challenges and help to improve life quality for those affected by Huntington’s Disease.

For more information about the event, contact Shana Versyegen at either shana@shanaverstegen.com or 608-698-8171. Online registration and a donation can be found at hdsa.org.thw/madison.

