‘I am going to miss everything about her’: Shooting leaves 1 dead, injures 7 in SC

The sheriff said the shooting appeared to be gang-related. (WIS, family photo via CNN)
By Nevin Smith, WIS News 10 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SUMMERTON, S.C. (WIS) - A graduation party in South Carolina was interrupted by gunfire Saturday night. The shooting killed a woman and left seven other people injured.

Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley said eight people were shot at the party on Highway 15 S near Saint Paul Rd in Summerton, South Carolina. At the time of the 11 p.m. shooting, there were around 150 people attending.

Baxley shared with WIS that two cars pulled into the yard and opened fire before speeding off.

Investigators said up to 70 rounds were fired during the attack. It is currently being investigated if some of the rounds were from people returning fire.

First responders from the Clarendon County Fire Rescue and Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office treated multiple gunshot victims at the scene.

Baxley said this “appeared” to be a gang-related shooting connected to previous drive-by shootings in the county. It is currently unknown if there were specific targets or if the shooters were firing randomly into the crowd.

The age range of the victims is 12 to 36 years old and includes six juveniles.

The woman killed was identified by the coroner as 32-year-old Audrionna Kind. She was reported to have died of her injuries Sunday morning.

“We need justice. We need justice, and we need it because we need our kids to be safe in the community. We shouldn’t have to walk around having to watch our backs,” her cousin, Adrienne Kind, said.

A GoFundMe has been created in Audrionna Kind’s memory by her cousin, Alonso Felder.

“I’m going to miss everything about her, everything,” Felder said.

Baxley said in a statement, “We are and will continue to work on this incident until arrests are made for the persons responsible.”

He continued, “These acts of violence cannot continue. Innocent children and adults are suffering the consequences of these acts!”

Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to contact CCSO at 803-435-4414.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

