Advertisement

John Deere moving cab manufacturing from Iowa to Mexico, new program coming

This image shows the John Deere logo.
This image shows the John Deere logo.(Source: Deere & Company via MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - In an email sent to Waterloo, Iowa employees, John Deere announced that the “production of all cabs, welding and assembly, for current and future products” will be moved to Mexico.

The cab move will occur in incremental phases with a completion date set for 2024.

The company sent the announcement to prepare employees for upcoming new product programs that will move in its space.

John Deere says that during the next 18 months they will “evaluate how the move will affect staffing levels, consistent with contractual terms and HR practices.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area safe again after Sun Prairie PD investigates incident
UWPD recovers Memorial Union Terrace chair stolen in 1978
Authorities in Juneau Co. respond to Woodland Hills Road, on June 3, 2022.
DOJ: Suspect in Juneau Co. killing had other targets
Dane Co. Henry Vilas Zoo
Dane Co. Supervisors approve investigation of Henry Vilas Zoo
Madison officers catch up to suspect leaving scene as they arrived

Latest News

Madison West head football coach Art Bonomie steps down amid controversy
Madison West head football coach Art Bonomie steps down amid controversy
K-9 retires from Grant Co. after four years of service
COVID-19 case average continue slow decline
(WMTV)
Beloit PD investigating string of Kia, Hyundai vehicle thefts