Advertisement

K-9 retires from Grant Co. after four years of service

(Grant County Sheriff's Office)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANT COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A Grant County K-9 has officially completed his service and is now in retirement.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Facebook page shared a send-off to K-9 Riko. Riko officially retired June 1.

Riko began his service in April of 2016. At one point, he almost suffered a career-ending injury with his jaw; however it was fixed at the UW Veterinary Clinic, and he was able to complete his career.

He will now spend his days with Deputy Ben Keller with his family.

Last week we celebrated the service of K9 Riko as he was officially retired on June 1, 2022. Riko began his service in...

Posted by Grant County Sheriff's Office, WI on Monday, June 6, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area safe again after Sun Prairie PD investigates incident
UWPD recovers Memorial Union Terrace chair stolen in 1978
Authorities in Juneau Co. respond to Woodland Hills Road, on June 3, 2022.
DOJ: Suspect in Juneau Co. killing had other targets
Dane Co. Henry Vilas Zoo
Dane Co. Supervisors approve investigation of Henry Vilas Zoo
Madison officers catch up to suspect leaving scene as they arrived

Latest News

Madison West head football coach Art Bonomie steps down amid controversy
Madison West head football coach Art Bonomie steps down amid controversy
This image shows the John Deere logo.
John Deere moving cab manufacturing from Iowa to Mexico, new program coming
COVID-19 case average continue slow decline
(WMTV)
Beloit PD investigating string of Kia, Hyundai vehicle thefts