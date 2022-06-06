K-9 retires from Grant Co. after four years of service

GRANT COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A Grant County K-9 has officially completed his service and is now in retirement.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Facebook page shared a send-off to K-9 Riko. Riko officially retired June 1.

Riko began his service in April of 2016. At one point, he almost suffered a career-ending injury with his jaw; however it was fixed at the UW Veterinary Clinic, and he was able to complete his career.

He will now spend his days with Deputy Ben Keller with his family.

