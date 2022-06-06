Advertisement

Kwik Trip announces new mobile ordering, free delivery through June 30

(WEAU)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WSAW) - Kwik Trip is offering free delivery on all orders through the Kwik Rewards app until June 30.

Kwik Trip launched mobile ordering, carryout, curbside and delivery at all of its locations. Customers need to download the Kwik Rewards app, click on the “More” tab and select “Mobile Ordering”.

With carryout pickup, customers can find their order waiting for them on a special rack in the store.

Curbside pickup is a new option that allows customers to place an order, and then an employee will bring the order out to the customers in the parking lot. Guests will input a vehicle description at checkout, and then indicate where they are parked when arriving, after which the order will be brought directly to you within minutes.

Delivery through the Kwik Rewards app, which will be powered in most markets through a partnership with DoorDash

Kwik Trip, based in La Crosse, is a family-owned convenience-store chain operating more than 800 locations in Wisconsin and Minnesota under the Kwik Trip banner and in Iowa under the Kwik Star banner.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area safe again after Sun Prairie PD investigates incident
UWPD recovers Memorial Union Terrace chair stolen in 1978
Authorities in Juneau Co. respond to Woodland Hills Road, on June 3, 2022.
DOJ: Suspect in Juneau Co. killing had other targets
Dane Co. Henry Vilas Zoo
Dane Co. Supervisors approve investigation of Henry Vilas Zoo
Madison officers catch up to suspect leaving scene as they arrived

Latest News

Hilldale announces deals and discounts to mark (608) Day.
Hilldale rolls out (608) Day deals
Gas prices increase; Georgia prices remain lowest in nation
Madison gas prices see massive jump in past seven days, GasBuddy finds
Rain will be likely today, Wednesday and Friday. Sunshine is expected tomorrow and Thursday.
Occasional Rain Today
Cycle your way through Madison Bike Week events
Cycle your way through Madison Bike Week events
Community leaders react to Juneau County targeted shooting
Community leaders react to Juneau County targeted shooting