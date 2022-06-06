Advertisement

Madison Fire, Police Depts. discuss their careers with young students

Both agencies also highlighted the importance of getting the message of their professions out to children earlier.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department and Madison Fire Department joined forces Monday at an elementary school for a good cause.

MPD’s Black Officer Coalition and MFD’s Sable Flames hosted a program at Stephens Elementary School on the city’s west side to have open conversations about their careers. Topics of discussion included school safety and the experience of Black police officers following the demonstrations in 2020.

First responders like EMT William Boone said that the event is meant to inspire young students and let them know that they can also serve in the community.

”Things like this stay with some of these kids and the hope is 10, 15 years from now, some of these kids are going to want to do the exact same thing, just because they were able to come to something like this,” Boone said.

Both agencies also highlighted the importance of discussing their professions with children earlier, so that they can feel comfortable if they ever do have to meet with first responders.

MPD and MFD held tours for students of their squad cars and fire trucks, as well.

