Madison gas prices see massive jump in past seven days, GasBuddy finds

By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As any Madison driver can likely attest, recent surging gas prices in the Wisconsin capital took an even sharper northward turn last week.

The latest GasBuddy weekly survey found a gallon of gasoline soared more than 36 cents per gallon in the past seven days alone and now sits at $4.69/gallon. A jump like that means drivers would be shelling out four dollars more than they would have over Memorial Day weekend for a twelve-gallon fill-up.

To put it another way, the lowest price that GasBuddy could find across Madison on Sunday ($4.54/gallon) was only a nickel cheaper than the most expensive price recorded seven days earlier. At the other end of the spectrum, the company’s researchers found prices in the city as high as $4.90/gallon.

The spike in Madison was even ten cents sharper than the country as a whole. GasBuddy recorded the national average leaping by just over a quarter a gallon to $4.85/gallon.

“It now appears not if, but when, we’ll hit that psychologically critical $5 national average,” GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan said. “Gasoline inventories continue to decline even with demand softening due to higher prices, a culmination of less refining capacity than we had prior to Covid and strong consumption, a situation that doesn’t look to improve drastically anytime soon.”

In Milwaukee and Rockford, the five-dollar threshold has already been breached, with GasBuddy reporting averages of $5.10 and $5.20 in those cities, respectively.

“Nine states have average gas prices that stand beyond the $5 per gallon mark, with more set to join in the days and weeks ahead,” De Haan added. “In addition, diesel prices also stand at a record high, a second gut-punch to consumers which pushes prices of most goods higher.”

De Haan’s team found diesel rose 11.5 cents in the U.S. and now sits at $5.62/gallon.

Looking back, Madison drivers are now paying about 65 cents more per gallon for gasoline than they were a month ago, and nearly two dollars more ($1.88) than they were at this time last year.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

