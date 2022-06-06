Milk truck, SUV receive damage in Grant Co. crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A milk truck and a SUV received damage last week following a crash on a Grant County highway, the sheriff’s office detailed Monday.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash around 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, on Highway 35/61/81 near the 8600 block of Highway 61.

Investigators determined a 29-year-old woman was driving her SUV north on Highway 35/61 northbound as she neared the road’s merge with Highway 81. At the same time, deputies say a 69-year-old man was driving a milk tank truck on Highway 81 westbound and was merging onto Highway 35/61 northbound.

A third vehicle, a Mack tank truck, was also driving on Highway 35/61/81 and turned left on the 8600 block of Highway 61, at Larry’s Welding, in Lancaster.

Authorities say that the woman driving the SUV was about to approach the point where the highways merged when she saw the tank truck had pulled to a stop, but was still slightly in the lane. She told deputies that she had to merge to the right to avoid hitting the tank truck, but did not see the milk truck driving on her right as he passed the same area and allegedly struck the milk truck.

The deputies’ report states that the SUV hit the driver’s side steer tire on the milk truck. There were no injuries reported.

The milk truck received minor damage and the SUV received “functional damage,” the sheriff’s office noted.

The driver of the Mack tank truck told the sheriff’s office that the SUV driver had allegedly been following him closely on the highway.

