MPD announces hot spots to reduce hazardous traffic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department announced what roads they will be stationing more law enforcement in an effort to help reduce vehicle accidents.

As detailed in their 2022 summer strategic plan, one of the MPD’s goals is to reduce crashes by 15% in three main areas: the Beltline, Mineral Point Rd., and E. Washington Ave.

Based on data they gathered from the Department of Transportation, they selected the following locations to focus on for hazardous traffic enforcement:

Mineral Point Rd. at S. Gammon Rd.

Mineral Point Rd. at Whitney Way

Mineral Point Rd. Corridor between Whitney and Gammon

Beltline at Verona Rd.

These locations will see an uptick of law enforcement, especially at times of day when more crashes occur. The MPD is encouraged to issue citations for violations such as speeding, red-signal violations, and stop sign violations. This extra enforcement began on June 1 and will follow through the end of October.

MPD will also be tracking how much time officers are spending in each location and the number of overall crashes to help assess the impacts of these efforts.

The other two areas of focus for MPD’s strategic plan are Shots Fired and Stolen Cars. They also hope to reduce these crimes by 15%.

The entire department of Madison police will orient around these three priorities.

While they are focusing on perpetrators involving shots fired and stolen cars, MPD will also be monitoring other criminal activity as well as tracking how much officer time was spent on certain effort to try to assess the productiveness of these strategies.

MPD is striving to be effective as possible by continuing to utilize data to identify hot-spots, crime trends, and the offenders who are committing the crimes.

They are asking the public to share what they are seeing and their concerns with the MPD. Call 9-1-1 if it is an active threat. The non-emergency number for MPD is 608-255-2345. The non-emergency number can be used to report an incident after it occurred, or to report suspicious activity information and quality of life issues such as noise complaints.

They also remind the public that if they are signaled to stop by an officer, to remember to pull over when able to do so, along with remain in the vehicle and to follow the officer’s instructions. They also ask vehicles to slow down or move over when approaching an officer out on a traffic stop.

To aid in the collection of accurate information when it comes to traffic concerns, MPD asks that they be reported to https://www.cityofmadison.com/reportaproblem/trafficenforcement.cfm.

MPD will continue to use their blog to update the public on the summer strategic plan and what officers are doing about crimes in Madison.

