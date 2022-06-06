MPD: Car stolen with person with disabilities inside

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers responded to a call for a stolen car this afternoon that had an individual with disabilities inside.

Officers responded to the 4700 block of E Washington Ave. at 2:04 p.m. to learn that a suspect had entered a vehicle while a caregiver went inside to get food. A person with disabilities was inside the car with the engine running while the caregiver went inside.

When the caregiver returned, the car and the person with disabilities were gone, according to MPD.

MPD and local law enforcement partners quickly deployed multiple resources to look for the endangered person and stolen vehicle. About 45 minutes later, the stolen vehicle was located by a Maple Bluff Police Chief on University Ave., where it was followed while waiting for backup.

The stolen vehicle later pulled into the UW-Emergency Room entrance area where the suspect was taken into custody.

The person with disabilities was located inside the vehicle unharmed and checked by UW-ER staff.

It was later revealed that during the incident, the suspect told the victim to get out of the car, but the victim could not due to their disabilities. The victim then persuaded the suspect to go to the hospital, according to MPD.

The suspect was identified as Jeremy J. Imhoff, 43.

According to MPD, Imhoff is facing charges of false imprisonment, first offense operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

MPD is thanking MBPD, UWPD and the Dane County 911 Center for their help in handling this incident.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.