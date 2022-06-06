Advertisement

Occasional Rain Today

Sunshine returns tomorrow
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low pressure centered over Iowa will move northeastward and head across Wisconsin today. The low will bring the likelihood of rain to the southern part of the state during the morning. As low passes through, showers will become more spotty through the late morning and afternoon hours. With clouds and rain around, temperatures will be a little below average with readings topping off in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Rain will be likely today, Wednesday and Friday. Sunshine is expected tomorrow and Thursday.
Rain will be likely today, Wednesday and Friday. Sunshine is expected tomorrow and Thursday.(wmtv)

High pressure will then take over and bring a little sunshine as soon as this evening. Sunny skies are then expected through the day Tuesday. Highs tomorrow will reach the lower to middle 70s. Average highs for this time of the year are in the middle 70s. Another area of low pressure is set to impact our weather through the middle of the week. Rain will become likely again Wednesday.

Today: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. High: 71. Wind: Becoming N 10.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Low: 52. Wind NE 5-10.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 73.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with rain likely. High: 71.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area safe again after Sun Prairie PD investigates incident
UWPD recovers Memorial Union Terrace chair stolen in 1978
Authorities in Juneau Co. respond to Woodland Hills Road, on June 3, 2022.
DOJ: Suspect in Juneau Co. killing had other targets
Dane Co. Henry Vilas Zoo
Dane Co. Supervisors approve investigation of Henry Vilas Zoo
Madison officers catch up to suspect leaving scene as they arrived

Latest News

Rain Totals
Wet Start To Week
Rain Chances
Rain Continues Sunday
Rain
Wet Weather Continues
Today
Wet Weekend Ahead