Occasional Rain Today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low pressure centered over Iowa will move northeastward and head across Wisconsin today. The low will bring the likelihood of rain to the southern part of the state during the morning. As low passes through, showers will become more spotty through the late morning and afternoon hours. With clouds and rain around, temperatures will be a little below average with readings topping off in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Rain will be likely today, Wednesday and Friday. Sunshine is expected tomorrow and Thursday. (wmtv)

High pressure will then take over and bring a little sunshine as soon as this evening. Sunny skies are then expected through the day Tuesday. Highs tomorrow will reach the lower to middle 70s. Average highs for this time of the year are in the middle 70s. Another area of low pressure is set to impact our weather through the middle of the week. Rain will become likely again Wednesday.

Today: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. High: 71. Wind: Becoming N 10.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Low: 52. Wind NE 5-10.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 73.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with rain likely. High: 71.

