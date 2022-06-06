Rain Pushing Out

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The frontal boundary responsible for the wet weather over the past couple of days finally moves to the south and east tonight. While a lingering shower or two is possible this evening, the trend will be for drier conditions heading into tonight with decreasing clouds and areas of fog. Overnight lows will dip into the lower and middle 50s.

Tuesday looks to be a beautiful day as high pressure briefly settles in. Look for mostly sunny skies and temperatures into the lower 70s. It won’t stick around long as clouds make a quick return heading into Tuesday night.

This brings a really good chance of storms for the middle of the week Wednesday. Low pressure will pass to our south so just general storms expected as severe weather chances should stay south. Highs will be cooler and on either side of 70 degrees. A break in the wet weather again Thursday with highs back to the middle 70s.

Another decent chance of storms Friday with a lingering shower possible into the weekend. There are signs of a pattern chance heading into next week which would bring much warmer temperatures into the 80s.

