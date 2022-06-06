Advertisement

Shots fired investigation after bullets hit occupied apartments

Authorities say this happened at a building along Deer Valley Road around 3:00 a.m. Monday.(MGN)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DANE CO., Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities are investigating after shots were fired early Monday morning, with multiple rounds striking an apartment building.

According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, a shots fired call came in around 3:00 a.m. for the area of Deer Valley Road in the Town of Madison.

Dane County Sheriff’s deputies, along with the City of Madison Police, found multiple shell casings and discovered some of the rounds hit the occupied apartment building.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information is asked to call the Dane County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (608) 284-6900.

