Advertisement

UW Volleyball to play at Kohl Center vs. Florida

Wisconsin's Jade Demps (15) prepares to serve the ball during the championship match of the...
Wisconsin's Jade Demps (15) prepares to serve the ball during the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament against Nebraska Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.(Paul Vernon | AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Kohl Center will likely be rocking come Sept. 16, but it won’t be basketball fans making all that noise.

The national champion Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team will take over the arena that when the University of Florida rolls into town for a showdown between the two top-tier teams.

In a tweet Monday afternoon, the team revealed the 7 p.m. game had been moved from the UW Field House to the big stage.

The 30-second video didn’t provide any ticket information about the game.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area safe again after Sun Prairie PD investigates incident
UWPD recovers Memorial Union Terrace chair stolen in 1978
Authorities in Juneau Co. respond to Woodland Hills Road, on June 3, 2022.
DOJ: Suspect in Juneau Co. killing had other targets
Dane Co. Henry Vilas Zoo
Dane Co. Supervisors approve investigation of Henry Vilas Zoo
Madison officers catch up to suspect leaving scene as they arrived

Latest News

San Diego Padres' Jake Cronenworth hits an RBI single during the fifth inning of a baseball...
Cronenworth’s HR in 10th sends Padres past Brewers 6-4
Jerry Kelly reacts after making a birdie putt on the 17th green during the final round of the...
Madison native Jerry Kelly wins PGA Tour Champions playoff in Iowa
Oregon senior Yordanos Zelinski took home first in the Division 1 boys 800 with a time of...
Local athletes compete at WIAA State Track & Field Championship
List of players for annual American Family Insurance Championship announced