UW Volleyball to play at Kohl Center vs. Florida

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Kohl Center will likely be rocking come Sept. 16, but it won’t be basketball fans making all that noise.

The national champion Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team will take over the arena that when the University of Florida rolls into town for a showdown between the two top-tier teams.

In a tweet Monday afternoon, the team revealed the 7 p.m. game had been moved from the UW Field House to the big stage.

You kept asking. We listened. It's happening.



See you at the Kohl Center in September. pic.twitter.com/TUVLRiAvKw — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) June 6, 2022

The 30-second video didn’t provide any ticket information about the game.

