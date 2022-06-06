Wet Start To Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Don’t put away the rain gear just wet. Stormy conditions continue as we move through tonight with a quarter to half inch of rain likely. Overnight lows will be into upper 50s to lower 60s. The stalled out boundary finally advances Monday and draws a low pressure and cold front through the area. This will keep some wet weather around early with decreasing chances of showers by the afternoon. An additional quarter to half inch of rain possible with highs into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Skies start to clear Monday night as high pressure settles in. Overnight lows will dip to the lower 50s. Tuesday looks like the pick day of the workweek with partly to mostly sunny skies alone with highs into the middle 70s. Clouds return Tuesday night ahead of our next weathermaker with lows into te middle 50s.

A shortwave moves through midweek and draws a low pressure to our south. This will bring a pretty good chance of rain and storms. Thursday should be a bit drier before another chance of storms wraps up the week. The weekend doesn’t look like a washout but could feature a few showers. Overall, temperatures will run a few degrees below normal into the lower 70s.

