Advertisement

4-day work week trial starts in UK

Calls for greater work flexibility have grown since the start of the pandemic.
Calls for greater work flexibility have grown since the start of the pandemic.(bongkarn thanyakij/Pexels via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The four-day work week is getting a trial run in the U.K. starting this week.

The pilot will last for six months and involves 3,300 workers across 70 companies, ranging from financial services to restaurants.

It’s the largest trial of its kind.

Workers won’t get a pay cut, but they will only work 80% of their full week in exchange for 100% productivity.

The program is run by a nonprofit called 4-Day Week Global in partnership with researchers from Cambridge, Oxford and Boston College.

Calls for greater work flexibility have grown since the start of the pandemic. Companies said this is a way to improve the mental health and well-being of workers.

Similar four-day work week trials in the U.S. and Canada will start in October.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area safe again after Sun Prairie PD investigates incident
UWPD recovers Memorial Union Terrace chair stolen in 1978
Authorities in Juneau Co. respond to Woodland Hills Road, on June 3, 2022.
DOJ: Suspect in Juneau Co. killing had other targets
Dane Co. Henry Vilas Zoo
Dane Co. Supervisors approve investigation of Henry Vilas Zoo
Madison officers catch up to suspect leaving scene as they arrived

Latest News

Shea’s Performing Arts Center says Dave Chappelle performed stand-up comedy there on Sunday.
Dave Chappelle donates show’s proceeds to mass shooting victims in Buffalo
Democratic candidate John Fetterman is vying for the Senate seat against GOP pick Dr. Mehmet Oz.
Senate candidate Fetterman to stay off campaign trail for now after stroke
File photo of otter
Animals missing after Baraboo zoo break-in
Some Hondas are being recalled after Honda owners complained that a fuel-saving system...
US investigating complaints that Honda engines won’t restart
A view of the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo Nigeria, Sunday, June 5, 2022. Lawmakers in...
Infants among 22 worshippers killed in Nigeria church attack