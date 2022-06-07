Advertisement

Average number of COVID-19 cases ticks back up to pre-Memorial Day levels

(NBC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s seven-day rolling average for new cases has jumped up Tuesday, putting it back to similar levels that it was at before Memorial Day.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports that 1,586 new cases were confirmed Tuesday, bringing the seven-day rolling average up to 1,824. It was just at 1,738 the day before.

The last time the seven-day rolling average was higher was on May 29, when it was at 1,871.

The following day, Memorial Day, only saw 984 new cases confirmed. This low case count was enough to bring the seven-day rolling average down to 1,751 and it has been fluctuating ever since.

Overall in Wisconsin, 1,486,469 cases have been confirmed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health officials reported three new deaths from the virus Tuesday, causing an upward shift in that rolling average too. The average for new deaths now sits at five.

A total of 13,039 people have died from COVID-19, according to DHS’ dashboard.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison police are on scene and have shut down D’Onofrio Drive to South High Point Road.
Driver arrested after deadly wreck on Madison’s west side
Area safe again after Sun Prairie PD investigates incident
UWPD recovers Memorial Union Terrace chair stolen in 1978
Authorities in Juneau Co. respond to Woodland Hills Road, on June 3, 2022.
DOJ: Suspect in Juneau Co. killing had other targets
One dead, three injured after Waterloo UTV crash

Latest News

Businesses say sticker shock at the pump may be driving up demand for alternative options, like...
Gas prices are up. So is an interest in bikes.
BRAVA Magazine May/June issue 2022 cover
How to support LGBTQ+ kids
Madison police are on scene and have shut down D’Onofrio Drive to South High Point Road.
Driver arrested after deadly wreck on Madison’s west side
Driver arrested after deadly wreck on Madison’s west side
Driver arrested after deadly wreck on Madison’s west side