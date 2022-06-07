Beloit City Manager stepping down; returning to Kansas

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - There’s no place like home for Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther, who revealed Monday night that she plans to step down from her role to take a similar one in Kansas.

“While we value and take great pride in being members of the Beloit community, our family has decided to return to my roots in Kansas to be closer to my parents and other family members,” she wrote in a statement announcing her resignation.

Luther indicated she accepted the city manager position in the Kansas City-suburb of Overland Park, Kansas, where she had served as assistant city manager for five years at the turn of the century.

“It’s truly an opportunity to come full circle and return to this wonderful city and professional organization,” Luther said in Overland Park’s statement regarding her hiring. “I look forward to continuing the progress and forward momentum in Overland Park, building relationships with community partners, and leading this exceptional staff.”

Luther came to Beloit in 2015, following stints as city administrator in two other Wisconsin cities, Reedsburg and Waukesha, as well as one as the county administrator in Peoria Co., Illinois. In her statement, Luther highlighted police department reforms “to help build the community’s trust” that occurred under watch.

“I am proud of the work they continue, especially when faced with the challenge of the last two years,” she wrote. “The future is bright under Chief (Andre) Sayles’ leadership and the ongoing commitment to community policing.”

Lori Curtis Luther (City of Overland Park)

Other changes over the past seven years highlighted by Luther included reforms to the city’s hiring practices to be more inclusive, nearly a quarter-billion-dollar growth in the Gateway Business Park, federal approval for the new Ho-Chunk Nation development project, and a building of a new baseball stadium when the city was in danger of having the team eliminated altogether.

She also pointed out that the U.S. Navy, in that time, opted to name one of its ships after the Wisconsin city.

“Lori has provided great leadership to the City of Beloit over the past seven years,” City Council President Regina Dunkin said. “Her accomplishments have helped to make the community stronger. Our City Council is grateful for all her efforts and wishes her and her family all the best.”

Luther’s last day in Beloit has not been set yet, city spokesperson Sarah Lock told NBC15 News. The statement from Overland Park indicated she was expected to start there in August.

