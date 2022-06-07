Four MG&E peregrine falcon chicks named

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four peregrine falcon chicks that hatched last month at a downtown Madison Gas and Electric station have officially been named.

The four chicks’ names were inspired by the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra’s Concerts on the Square, an event that is returning to Capitol Square.

Momma bird Trudy laid four eggs in April, which is considered a full clutch, resulting in the birth of three girls and one boy.

Harmony- MG&E says she was named after the musical effect of combining different pitches to make music.

Maestro- MG&E says she was given the name to honor distinguished musical artists.

Sonata- MG&E says she was named after a composition for solo piano or other instruments.

Presto- the lone boy, was named after playing music at a very quick tempo. MG&E noted that peregrine falcons are the fastest animals on earth, reaching speeds of 200 miles per hour.

Peregrine falcon expert Greg Septon put bands on the chicks Monday, which allows for them to be tracked by researchers.

This is the eighth year Trudy and Melvin, her mate, have returned to the company’s nesting box. Since 2009, 53 peregrine falcon chicks have started their lives at the Blount Generating Station box.

The chicks will soon fly the nest.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.