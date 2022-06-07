How to support LGBTQ+ kids

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - June is Pride Month — a time to show support for those in the LGBTQ+ community.

BRAVA Magazine Editorial Director Shayna Mace compiled a list of five tips to consider for supporting and talking with kids of all ages about LGBTQ+ issues.

To read the full article talking with experts on the subject, check out the May/June issue of BRAVA Magazine in print or online.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.