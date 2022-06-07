Middleton students raise over $3000 for Uvalde Elementary School

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Good deeds know no distance.

Following the tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX, fourth-grade students at Elm Lawn Elementary School in Middleton have raised over $3000 to donate to the school.

After asking how they could help support the school from over a thousand miles away, these fourth graders sold raffle tickets, organized a garage sale for items they no longer needed, and asked for donations from local organizations. They have made 13 baskets to raffle off.

Their teacher, Jodi Alt will be giving the dollar donations directly to the Assistant Principal at Robb Elementary.

