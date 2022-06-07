Advertisement

Mineral Point Road closed due to police investigation

Madison police are on scene and have shut down D’Onofrio Drive to South High Point Road.(NBC15 News)
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police and Fire are on scene of an incident at Mineral Point Rd. and Westward Way on Madison’s West side.

Dane County dispatch says all westbound traffic is shut down from D’Onofrio Dr. to South High Point Rd.

This is a developing story. We are working to learn more from Madison Police.

We will update when new information is released.

