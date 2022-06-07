Natural gas leak temporarily closes drop-off site on Madison’s west side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A “significant natural gas leak” temporarily shut down a drop-off site on Madison’s west side, the city’s fire department stated Tuesday.

Firefighters are on scene at 402 South Point Road to investigate the natural gas leak, which was reported around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday.

In an update around 2:10 p.m., the fire department stated a contractor had reportedly struck a natural gas line.

Firefighters and crews from the Madison Streets Division were able to secure the area around the leak and block public access to that site until technicians from Madison Gas & Electric arrived. The gas leak was cleared by 2 p.m. Tuesday.

No one was injured as a result, nor were there further incidents of a gas leak.

The City of Madison Fire Department asked residents to find a different drop-off site in the city to use in the meantime.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.