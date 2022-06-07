Advertisement

Nine guns seized over the weekend in Janesville

(WIFR)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Over the weekend, the Janesville Police Department seized nine guns in three separate investigations.

On June 4 around 9 p.m., Janesville officers executed a search warrant in the 200 block of S. Jackson St after seeing a known suspect flee into a residence. During the investigation, offices seized seven fire arms, including two handguns, a revolver, a shotgun, a rifle, and two BB guns. The 42-year-old of Janesville was arrested for Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Obstructing/Resisting an Officer, and four counts of Bail-jumping.

Additionally, a 45-year-old Janesville resident was arrested for Harboring/Aiding a Felon and Obstructing an Officer, and a 51-year-old Janesville resident was arrested for for Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Obstructing/Resisting and Officer, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. This is still an on-going investigation.

In the second incident, on June 5 just after 3 p.m. a 25-year-old Janesville resident was stopped for expired registration in the 200 block of N Franklin St. The officer observed narcotics in plain sight and upon further searching the vehicle found a concealed handgun. The resident was arrested for three counts of Bail-jumping, Possession of Schedule IV Narcotics, Possession of THC, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

During their third investigation, a 23-year-old Janesville resident was stopped for expired registration on N Parker Dr. and Ba-Wood on June 5 shortly before midnight. After seeing narcotics in the vehicle, the officer found a concealed handgun. The resident was arrested for Possession of THC, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon.

The Janesville Police Department encourages anyone with information on any crime to contact them at (608) 755-3100 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 756-3636. Tips can also be submitted anonymously using the P3 Tip app on the Janesville Police Department at the City of Janesville website.

