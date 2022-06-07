One dead, three injured after Waterloo UTV crash

WATERLOO, Wis. (WMTV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported that one person was pronounced dead Monday following a UTV crash in the town of Waterloo.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 4:59 p.m., deputies responded to a vehicle versus UTV crash on STH 89 and Lenius Rd.

Preliminary investigation at the scene reports that the vehicle had two occupants and was headed northbound on STH 89. The UTV also had two occupants, and was headed westbound on Lenius Rd.

One occupant of the UTV was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other occupant was transported via Med Flight with critical injuries. Both occupants of the vehicle were also transported to local hospitals with injuries.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Waterloo Fire/EMS and Police, Lake Mills Fire/EMS and Police, Watertown EMS, Jefferson County Emergency Communications and the Jefferson County Medical Examiner.

The incident is still being investigated at this time.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.