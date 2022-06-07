Advertisement

91-year-old Waukesha Co. man located safe

Herbert Schmiedel
Herbert Schmiedel(Wisconsin Crime Alert Network)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State officials say a 91-year-old Waukesha Co. man has been found safe after he was reported missing Tuesday morning.

The state Department of Justice issued a Silver Alert for the man after his wife told authorities that she woke up and noticed he was gone around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The man was found safe around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.

