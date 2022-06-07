Suspect in killing of former Juneau Co. judge dies

MAUSTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect accused of killing a former Juneau Co. judge and who allegedly had a hit list that included several prominent political figures died Tuesday after several days on life support, the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice confirmed.

In a statement, the DOJ reported the suspect, Douglas Uhde, had been declared brain dead on Saturday, a day after the shooting. However, the agency noted, his medical team kept him alive until now so his organs could be donated.

Uhde, who was accused of killing former judge John Roemer in the latter’s New Lisbon home, had been found by law enforcement suffering from a apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, Attorney General Josh Kaul explained on the day of the shooting.

Roemer’s body was found in the home when the Juneau Co. Special Tactics and Response Team entered around 10:15 a.m. Law enforcement had been at the home since approximately 6:30 a.m. when the Sheriff’s Office received a call that there was an armed person at the home and two shots had been fired.

Kaul indicated that day that the judge’s death had been a targeted act and that there was a list of other intended victims. The attorney general initially said names on the list were part of the judicial system. Later, reports emerged that Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers; his fellow Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, of Michigan; and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) were also on the list.

On Friday, Kaul stated everyone on the list had been contacted and there was no threat to the public.

Dan Macron, a Wisconsin business owner who is also running for Chippewa Co. Sheriff, was one of those individuals who was contacted. He recounted receiving the call from the DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation, telling NBC15 News, “they said we found a hit list with your name on it.” Macron recalled only one interaction with Uhde, who had been an inmate at a facility where he worked.

Law enforcement had blocked off the road to through traffic past Roemer’s home over the weekend while they investigated. It was reopened on Monday.

A candlelight vigil for Roemer is planned for Saturday, June 11, at 9 p.m. at the Juneau Co. Justice Center. Organizers plan to walk around the block with candles from the main road to the Justice Center, at 200 Oak Street, in Mauston. Candles will be provided to those who do not bring one.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.