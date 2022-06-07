Advertisement

Two Sun Prairie High School graduates celebrate trades apprenticeships at Career Signing Day

Trades Signing Day
Trades Signing Day(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jun. 6, 2022
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Two Sun Prairie High School graduates secured apprenticeships and made their positions official at a Career Signing Day event Monday.

Andrew Dohm and Braedon Strong have been working as youth apprentices since 2020 and 2021 respectively, according to North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters. During their time as youth apprentices, both graduates worked with Findorff on the new Sun Prairie West High School building at 2850 Ironwood Drive.

Dohm said he chose the apprenticeship and plans to continue in the trades for a multitude of reasons.

“Before I didn’t have a job, I was kind of sitting around and I found out that I like doing stuff with my hands and moving around and I can’t sit at a desk or something, so I decided to do something that was in my family already so I could continue the tradition, as well as having the experience, I wanted to have more.”

Dohm and Strong will now transition into carpenter apprentice positions.

