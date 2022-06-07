Velveeta releases cheese-scented nail polish

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Velveeta announced the launch of its first-ever nail polish line in partnership with Nails.INC Tuesday.

The partnership includes nail polish and nail stickers with a twist — they’re cheese-scented.

The collab furthers Velveeta’s platform, “La Dolce Velveeta,” which encourages people to step out in a confident, unapologetic way to show the world that you’re living a life filled with outrageous pleasure. The limited-edition, cheese-scented nail polish encourages people to live life pinkies out, wherever and whenever.

“VELVEETA is known for its rich, creamy texture and cheesy, melty goodness, so what better way to bring this to life for our fans than with something equally as rich and creamy — nail polish” Kelsey Rice, Senior Brand Communications Manager at The Kraft Heinz Company, said. “Our VELVEETA Pinkies Out Polish gives pleasure seekers everywhere an irresistible new way to show the world that they are living “La Dolce Velveeta” by living pinkies out.”

The Velveeta Pinkies Out Polish includes cheese-scented a red and yellow nail polish duo for $15 and nail stickers for $4.99.

The shades are formulated in Nails.INC long-wear formula and patented wide hugging brush for flawless application to make your nails look as smooth as Velveeta feels.

The nail polish and stickers are available exclusively on Amazon and Nails.INC while supplies last.

