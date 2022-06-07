Advertisement

Velveeta releases cheese-scented nail polish

The limited-edition, cheese-scented nail polish encourages people to live life pinkies out,...
The limited-edition, cheese-scented nail polish encourages people to live life pinkies out, wherever and whenever.(Velveeta)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Velveeta announced the launch of its first-ever nail polish line in partnership with Nails.INC Tuesday.

The partnership includes nail polish and nail stickers with a twist — they’re cheese-scented.

The collab furthers Velveeta’s platform, “La Dolce Velveeta,” which encourages people to step out in a confident, unapologetic way to show the world that you’re living a life filled with outrageous pleasure. The limited-edition, cheese-scented nail polish encourages people to live life pinkies out, wherever and whenever.

“VELVEETA is known for its rich, creamy texture and cheesy, melty goodness, so what better way to bring this to life for our fans than with something equally as rich and creamy — nail polish” Kelsey Rice, Senior Brand Communications Manager at The Kraft Heinz Company, said. “Our VELVEETA Pinkies Out Polish gives pleasure seekers everywhere an irresistible new way to show the world that they are living “La Dolce Velveeta” by living pinkies out.”

The Velveeta Pinkies Out Polish includes cheese-scented a red and yellow nail polish duo for $15 and nail stickers for $4.99.

The shades are formulated in Nails.INC long-wear formula and patented wide hugging brush for flawless application to make your nails look as smooth as Velveeta feels.

The nail polish and stickers are available exclusively on Amazon and Nails.INC while supplies last.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison police are on scene and have shut down D’Onofrio Drive to South High Point Road.
Driver arrested after deadly wreck on Madison’s west side
Area safe again after Sun Prairie PD investigates incident
UWPD recovers Memorial Union Terrace chair stolen in 1978
Authorities in Juneau Co. respond to Woodland Hills Road, on June 3, 2022.
DOJ: Suspect in Juneau Co. killing had other targets
One dead, three injured after Waterloo UTV crash

Latest News

Former congresswoman and gun violence survivor Gabby Giffords stands among vases of flowers...
Former Rep. Giffords tells Congress ‘be bold’ on gun reform
Madison Gas & Electric falcons
Four MG&E peregrine falcon chicks named
A mother and two daughters died after a deputy ran a stop sign and collided with their vehicle,...
Sheriff: Deputy ran stop sign in deadly crash that killed mother, daughters
Actor Matthew McConaughey holds a picture of Alithia Ramirez, 10, who was killed in the mass...
Actor, Uvalde native McConaughey calls for gun legislation at White House
Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance