Wet Wednesday Ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -High pressure pulls out tonight and that will allow for clouds to rush back in. Overnight lows will be in the middle 50s. Our next weathermaker impacts us on Wednesday as storms quickly develop around sunrise. Rain will be likely through midday before becoming more isolated during the afternoon and evening hours.

While no severe weather is anticipated, rain could be heavy at times with totals in the half to three quarters of an inch range. Locally higher totals around an inch possible. Cloud cover and rain will keep highs in the middle 60s.

Clouds should move out Wednesday night setting the stage for a beautiful Thursday. Partly to mostly sunny skies return with highs rebounding to the middle 70s. Enjoy it, because another weathermaker moves in for the end of the week and could impact us through the weekend. Scattered showers and storms Friday will lead to isolated shower both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will remain a few degrees below normal and into the lower 70s.

A pattern change arrives early next week with temperatures climbing to normal and then above. This could bring highs well into the 80s by Tuesday. This will also be a more humid air-mass which could spawn an afternoon shower.

