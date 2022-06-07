Advertisement

Wisconsin ranks #1 for most unwanted medications collected in spring Drug Take Back

(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin is ranked number one in the nation for having the most prescription medications collected during this year’s spring Drug Take Back, the state Department of Justice revealed Tuesday.

The DOJ stated that 59,840 pounds of unwanted medications was collected this spring in Wisconsin.

Attorney General Josh Kaul thanked all who played a part in this campaign.

“Together, we are helping to prevent prescription drugs from being diverted and causing substance-use disorder,” Kaul said.

Since the start of Drug Take Back events in 2010, Wisconsin has collected around 1,039,405 pounds of medications. This puts the Badger State at third in the country for most medications received, trailing California (around 1,266,125 pounds) and Texas (around 1,243,752 pounds).

There are two Drug Take Back days each year, once in the spring and once in the fall. Wisconsinites can also deliver any unwanted prescription medications at over 490 drug disposal boxes throughout the year.

