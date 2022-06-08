Advertisement

10-digit dialing required for some Spectrum users ahead of 988 hotline launch

By Brandon Landsberg
Published: Jun. 8, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Spectrum announced on Wednesday that certain clients in Wisconsin will be required to use a 10-digit dialing system to make way for the new three-digit phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline.

This comes in alignment with the FCC’s new effort to make 988 the nationwide three-digit phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline on July 16.

Spectrum Voice customers and Spectrum Business Voice clients using “988″ as the first three digits of a seven-digit phone number will be required to make the shift to using all 10-digits. This affects all customers in 262, 414, 608 and 920 area codes, the company stated.

The change requires customers to dial the area code followed by the seven-digit phone number in order for local calls to be completed, according to Spectrum.

Beginning on July 16, dialing 988 will automatically route calls to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Prior to the launch, customers must continue to dial 1-800-273-8255 to reach the hotline.

More information on this change and the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be found on the FCC Website.

