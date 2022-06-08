$35 million will support 40 projects to improve Wisconsin roads

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over $35 million in funds from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will go toward 40 projects to improve Wisconsin roads, state officials announced Tuesday.

Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation stated that this first round of local road funding will target rural areas and urban areas with fewer than 50,000 people.

“I’m proud of our investments and work have improved more than 1,700 miles of roads across our state, and this historic, once-in-a-generation opportunity through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will ensure we can continue building on our good work,” Evers said. “This investment in our state’s infrastructure will provide much-needed support for communities across Wisconsin to ensure we have a safe reliable transportation system for years to come.”

The funding was awarded in four categories based on population and WisDOT noted there were over 300 applicants.

WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said that Wisconsin will be making the most of this funding.

“We have been working very closely with local partners throughout the state and will continue to help applicants so that the roads maintained by counties, towns, and municipalities get the attention they need,” Thompson said.

Project contracts will be determined in the fall, officials added, with construction planned for the spring.

