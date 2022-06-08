Advertisement

$35 million will support 40 projects to improve Wisconsin roads

(MGN Online)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over $35 million in funds from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will go toward 40 projects to improve Wisconsin roads, state officials announced Tuesday.

Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation stated that this first round of local road funding will target rural areas and urban areas with fewer than 50,000 people.

“I’m proud of our investments and work have improved more than 1,700 miles of roads across our state, and this historic, once-in-a-generation opportunity through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will ensure we can continue building on our good work,” Evers said. “This investment in our state’s infrastructure will provide much-needed support for communities across Wisconsin to ensure we have a safe reliable transportation system for years to come.”

The funding was awarded in four categories based on population and WisDOT noted there were over 300 applicants.

WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said that Wisconsin will be making the most of this funding.

“We have been working very closely with local partners throughout the state and will continue to help applicants so that the roads maintained by counties, towns, and municipalities get the attention they need,” Thompson said.

Project contracts will be determined in the fall, officials added, with construction planned for the spring.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison police are on scene and have shut down D’Onofrio Drive to South High Point Road.
Driver arrested after deadly wreck on Madison’s west side
Area safe again after Sun Prairie PD investigates incident
One dead, three injured after Waterloo UTV crash
UWPD recovers Memorial Union Terrace chair stolen in 1978
Authorities in Juneau Co. respond to Woodland Hills Road, on June 3, 2022.
DOJ: Suspect in Juneau Co. killing had other targets

Latest News

Police lights
MPD: Shots fired on Moose Trail
Businesses say sticker shock at the pump may be driving up demand for alternative options, like...
Gas prices are up. So is an interest in bikes.
Gas prices are up. So is an interest in bikes.
Gas prices are up. So is an interest in bikes.
Average number of COVID-19 cases ticks back up to pre-Memorial Day levels