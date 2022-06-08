Dane County tourism infuses over 1 billion into local economy

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After seeing a record drop in hospitality due to the COVID pandemic, Dane County saw hope again after visitors in 2021 put just over 1 billion dollars into the local economy.

According to data released by the Wisconsin Department of Tourism and the research firm Tourism Economics, Dane County saw a 34% increase over 2020.

Lodging, restaurants, and entertainment saw more than a 30% increase, along with retail being up more than 20%. Downtown Madison also saw a 63% increase over 2020 even after being affected by both the pandemic and social unrest.

“These numbers are highly encouraging, especially considering Madison and Dane County was mostly shut down for the first 4-5 months of 2021,” said Destination Madison President and CEO Ellie Westman Chin. “Meetings and events struggled throughout the year, but our intentional efforts to boost leisure visits, particularly from drive markets, had a clear impact on our hospitality businesses. The return of sports, particularly UW athletics, also gave the local market a huge boost when we needed it the most.”

Even with these boosts, workforce continues to be a concern for the hospitality industry in Dane County. Less than ten percent of hospitality jobs that were lost in the pandemic recovered. Overall, the 2021 workforce tops 2020 with 16,545, but is still down from 22,600 in 2019.

According to Chin, Dane County isn’t expected to return to these normal 2019 numbers until approximately mid-2023.

“We are telling the planners and decision-makers who book events and sports that Madison is open and here to support their members and teams,” Chin said. “And our brand campaign reaches out to visitors of all ages, backgrounds and abilities to let them know they are welcome and wanted in our community.”

