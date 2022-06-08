Driver involved in deadly early morning collision with bicyclist appears in court

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver involved in a deadly early morning collision with a bicycle rider on Madison’s west side appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday.

Dane Co. court records indicate Okima Jones has been charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. The Madison Police Department also booked the 42-year-old on a count of hit and run causing death, but prosecutors declined to pursue that allegation.

During her court hearing, court commissioner Jason Hanson set Jones’ bond at $10,000 and placed conditions, including that she does not drive nor consume alcohol, should she be released. Jones’ next court date is set for Wednesday, June 22, for a preliminary hearing.

On Tuesday, the police department stated officers responded shortly before 4 a.m. to the intersection of Mineral Point Road and S. High Point Road after receiving reports a wreck involving a pedestrian. When they arrived, investigators determined that a battery-assisted bicycle had collided with a vehicle. The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police reported Tuesday morning that the driver had been taken into custody on the homicide count. MPD’s statement did not provide details into how the wreck occurred, nor did it give any indication of where officers may have located Jones, if she had left the scene prior to the officers’ arrival.

As a result of this, Madison Bikes is asking the community to come together for a vigil Thursday morning. The vigil will be held from 7:30-8 a.m. near the site of the crash by Mineral Point Road at Ganser Way. During the vigil, a “ghost bike” will be installed in memory of the deceased.

This crash on Tuesday was the first death of a cyclist this year in Madison.

