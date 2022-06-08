Advertisement

Firefighters put out early morning fire at Madison residence

(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison firefighters responded to a structure fire in a residential building early this morning.

Around 1:41 a.m. this morning, Madison Fire Department arrived on scene after receiving a call about a house on fire in the 1800 block of Fisher Street. After seeing heavy fire coming from the building, firefighters pulled a hose line and were able to knock down the exterior fire.

Crews were then able to enter the building to put a stop to the fire remaining inside.

After performing search and rescue in the building, MFD was able to confirm that no one was inside the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

