GALLERY: Babies born at UnityPoint Health- Meriter sport 608 Day onesies

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Adorable babies born at UnityPoint Health- Meriter facilities Wednesday were adorned with a special onesie to celebrate the date.

Wednesday, June 8, marks 608 Day in Wisconsin to highlight the area zip code.

Babies born on Wednesday at the health system’s NICU and Birthing Center received special onesies that say “Born in the 608.”

The white onesies feature the Madison skyline, colored in blue.

