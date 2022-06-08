Golfers excited to be in Madison for American Family Insurance Championship

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The American Family Insurance Championship is only three days away.

The tournament runs July 10th through the 12th at University Ridge Golf Course, which was a very busy place on Tuesday. Golfers from the PGA Tour Champions have found their way to Madison to get ready for the big tournament. They are certainly excited to be back in Wisconsin.

“It’s a heck of a week” said PGA Tour Pro Billy Andrande. “It’s a tournament on the schedule that everybody wants to play and everyone wants to win,” he added.

“I am such good friends with Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly both” said Scott McCarron. He added, “It’s such a good golf course and I just played today. It’s in fantastic shape, I think it’s in the best shape I have seen since I have been here.”

Wednesday will be another busy day as players and amateurs alike will play in the Pro-Am, in the morning and afternoon.

