Advertisement

Indoor spiral slide featured in Madison home listed for $4.25 million

Real Estate
Real Estate(WCAX)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A home for sale on Madison’s west side is sure to help anyone unlock their inner child.

The 6,113-square-foot home on the 5400 block of Lake Mendota Drive listed on Zillow not only has a great view, but also an indoor slide.

The silver, spiral slide appears to start on the home’s second floor and loop all the way down to the first floor. The slide sits nestled between a hardwood spiral staircase, in case you prefer a more traditional way to get down to the main level.

There’s also a glass-door elevator to get up and down in the home, in case slides aren’t your thing.

Before you relive your childhood playground dreams, know the five-bedroom, six-bathroom home is currently priced at $4.25 million.

Potential residents of the home may enjoy its Wolf appliances, spacious game room and theater. The half-acre lot also features a 3+ car garage.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison police are on scene and have shut down D’Onofrio Drive to South High Point Road.
Driver arrested after deadly wreck on Madison’s west side
One dead, three injured after Waterloo UTV crash
Art Bonomie
Madison West head football coach Art Bonomie steps down amid controversy
UWPD recovers Memorial Union Terrace chair stolen in 1978
Authorities in Juneau Co. respond to Woodland Hills Road, on June 3, 2022.
DOJ: Suspect in Juneau Co. killing had other targets

Latest News

Driver involved in deadly early morning collision with bicyclist appears in court
An arrest has been made.
Madison police arrest 23-year-old man for possession of child pornography
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: How the Fed Rate Hike affects you