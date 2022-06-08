Indoor spiral slide featured in Madison home listed for $4.25 million
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A home for sale on Madison’s west side is sure to help anyone unlock their inner child.
The 6,113-square-foot home on the 5400 block of Lake Mendota Drive listed on Zillow not only has a great view, but also an indoor slide.
The silver, spiral slide appears to start on the home’s second floor and loop all the way down to the first floor. The slide sits nestled between a hardwood spiral staircase, in case you prefer a more traditional way to get down to the main level.
There’s also a glass-door elevator to get up and down in the home, in case slides aren’t your thing.
Before you relive your childhood playground dreams, know the five-bedroom, six-bathroom home is currently priced at $4.25 million.
Potential residents of the home may enjoy its Wolf appliances, spacious game room and theater. The half-acre lot also features a 3+ car garage.
Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.