Indoor spiral slide featured in Madison home listed for $4.25 million

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A home for sale on Madison’s west side is sure to help anyone unlock their inner child.

The 6,113-square-foot home on the 5400 block of Lake Mendota Drive listed on Zillow not only has a great view, but also an indoor slide.

Every home needs one thing and that one thing starts with an S and ends with an E.



Currently listed for $4,250,000 in Madison, WI. pic.twitter.com/VXyqdcujXL — Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild) June 8, 2022

The silver, spiral slide appears to start on the home’s second floor and loop all the way down to the first floor. The slide sits nestled between a hardwood spiral staircase, in case you prefer a more traditional way to get down to the main level.

There’s also a glass-door elevator to get up and down in the home, in case slides aren’t your thing.

Before you relive your childhood playground dreams, know the five-bedroom, six-bathroom home is currently priced at $4.25 million.

Potential residents of the home may enjoy its Wolf appliances, spacious game room and theater. The half-acre lot also features a 3+ car garage.

