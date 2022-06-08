Advertisement

Madison council approves Metro redesign plan

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 8, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison’s plan to revamp its public transportation system took another major step forward Tuesday night when city councilmembers voted to approve a redesign to its busing routes.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway described the passage of the Metro Transit Network Redesign Plan as a ‘great day’ for people who use the city’s public transit lines, saying the initiative “solves decades old problems with our former network, and expressly and intentionally improves service for low-income communities and communities of color.”

In the city’s statement regarding the resolution’s passage, it highlighted the number of public meetings that went into the plan’s redesign. The proposal approved Tuesday made no further changes. A map of the proposed routes is available here.

The new proposed routes for Madison Metro were approved by the city council on June 8, 2022.
The new proposed routes for Madison Metro were approved by the city council on June 8, 2022.(Legistar | City of Madison)

The redesign will be funded in part by a $6.4 million grant from the U.S. Dept. of Transportation that was announced in March. At the time, the federal government explained the money would go toward modernizing and improving transit as well as investing in green technologies.

