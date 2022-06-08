Madison police arrest 23-year-old man for possession of child pornography

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department Special Victims Unit arrested a 23-year-old man on Tuesday morning for possessing child pornography.

Around 8 a.m., members of the Wisconsin DOJ - Division of Criminal Investigation, along with Madison Police Department’s Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team, Special Weapons and Tactics team and SVU served a search warrant at a home along the 4700 block of Steinhauer Trail.

According to the report, the 23-year-old Madison man was the subject of an ongoing investigation and was booked into Dane County Jail on four counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

