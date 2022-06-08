MPD: Shots fired on Moose Trail

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers were dispatched after receiving a report of shots being fired early Tuesday morning.

Around 1:51 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Moose Trail after receiving multiple complaints.

Complainants reported hearing approximately four to five gunshots coming from an area east of Moose Trail and Cordelia Cres.

A police canvass revealed that no vehicles or residences in the area were hit or damaged, according to MPD.

There are no reports of injuries, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call Madison Police at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

